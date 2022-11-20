Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 4,549 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 431.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,264.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Trex to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

Shares of TREX opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.43. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

