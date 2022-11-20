Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 4,919 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Resources Connection by 2.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Resources Connection by 5,018.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 49,980 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 357,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 18.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 884,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 137,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Shares of RGP opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $23.18.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $204.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maltzan Marco Von purchased 2,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $31,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maltzan Marco Von bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $31,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $360,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,531.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGP shares. StockNews.com raised Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Resources Connection Profile

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

See Also

