Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 134.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,473,000 after purchasing an additional 761,126 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 312.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 26.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 953.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,182,000 after purchasing an additional 210,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $88,854,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.11.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $490.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $667.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $445.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

