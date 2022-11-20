Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRA International were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 289,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CRA International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CRA International by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CRA International by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CRA International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $117.60 on Friday. CRA International, Inc. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $123.68. The firm has a market cap of $838.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.33.

CRA International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

CRAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

About CRA International

(Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.