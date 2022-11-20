Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hess by 3.3% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Hess by 3.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,984 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Hess by 61.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 130,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after purchasing an additional 49,569 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP grew its holdings in Hess by 1.3% in the second quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 79,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 14.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of Hess stock opened at $143.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.60. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $68.32 and a 12 month high of $149.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.37.

Hess Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,270 shares of company stock worth $14,755,556 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HES. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.46.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.