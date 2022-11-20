Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $237,000 Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1,168.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.50.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $620.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $565.02 and its 200-day moving average is $579.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $684.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,235. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

