Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 3,010.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $54.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,830,605.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,850 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HALO. StockNews.com began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

