Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $267,000 Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 326.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 100,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

CC stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.86. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CC. Citigroup upped their price target on Chemours to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Argus downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

