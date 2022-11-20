Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $295,000 Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 397.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,394,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $64.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.02. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.27.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

