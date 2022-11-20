Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $2,456,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 32.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $792,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at $198,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $354,780.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,545.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $86.49 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

Featured Stories

