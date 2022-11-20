Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $307,000 Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,683,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,277,000 after acquiring an additional 552,618 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,374 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,585,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,763,000 after acquiring an additional 311,316 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,263,000 after buying an additional 366,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $139.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.28.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

