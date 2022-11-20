Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $311,000 Position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) by 116.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valhi were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Valhi during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of VHI opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12. The company has a market cap of $678.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.55. Valhi, Inc. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $54.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

