Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $323,000 Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KFY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of KFY stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.49. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $84.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.51.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

