Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $344,000 Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN stock opened at $85.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.39. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $115.54.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

