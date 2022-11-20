Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $393,000 Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,463 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 13.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 25.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in PPL by 57.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Price Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.09 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82.

PPL Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.