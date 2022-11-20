Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $444,000 Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 22,440.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after buying an additional 30,511 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,346,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 694.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 32,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 27,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 95,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 46,003 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

NYSE:ROP opened at $433.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.37. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $501.54.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

