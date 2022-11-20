Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,588,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,683,000 after buying an additional 17,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,070,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,078,000 after buying an additional 163,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after buying an additional 29,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 696,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,112,000 after buying an additional 105,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $21.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $939.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $36.35.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.77 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 15.34%. Research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $72,576.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

