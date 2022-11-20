Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,844 Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 260.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 24.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GSL opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $647.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $30.02.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Global Ship Lease Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

