Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRMW. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 22.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 194.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 37.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 812,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 220,332 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 566,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of PRMW opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $18.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -311.08%.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

