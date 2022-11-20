Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,727 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 167,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 90,092 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 69,213 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 126,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 54,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $280.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 29.20%.

RLGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

