Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 42,184.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 462,347 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,878,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 445,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,342,000 after buying an additional 165,171 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Pool by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $408,571,000 after buying an additional 123,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 233,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after buying an additional 91,725 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.50.

Pool Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ POOL opened at $321.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.12. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. Pool’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.