Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 12,023 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,023 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,658,000 after buying an additional 10,021,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,172,000 after buying an additional 8,563,026 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,984,000 after buying an additional 8,526,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,749,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,998,000 after purchasing an additional 219,149 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,291,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,037,000 after purchasing an additional 807,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -165.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,492 shares of company stock worth $8,532,265. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.