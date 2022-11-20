Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,554 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,773 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Down 2.0 %

HAL stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 2.23.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Halliburton to $43.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.99.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.