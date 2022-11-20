Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,661 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THFF. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in First Financial by 795.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in First Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

THFF opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. First Financial Co. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $49.90.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

