Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 25,774 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 25,774 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIV stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $11.78.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0296 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

