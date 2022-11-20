Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 286 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE TPL opened at $2,703.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,129.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,800.96. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $946.29 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

