Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $390,000 Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 989,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 9.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 738,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,867,000 after acquiring an additional 62,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 493,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,158,000 after acquiring an additional 55,533 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 442,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,932,000 after buying an additional 117,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 413,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,096,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

PJT Partners stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.54. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $82.77.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $266.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. Research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PJT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

PJT Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.