Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,865 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $42,000. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Lithium Americas stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

LAC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

