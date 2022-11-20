LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. American Trust purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $168.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.42. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $169.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

