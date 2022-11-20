Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $7,227,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,886,556.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,640,900. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 7.8 %

A number of research firms have commented on LYV. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

LYV stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.59 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.