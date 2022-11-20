Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $7,227,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,886,556.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,640,900. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.
LYV stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.59 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
