Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Holdings Raised by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,976 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 184.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

