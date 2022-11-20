Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,911 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 39,810 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,949 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,281 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 16,329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lyft from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.21.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $11.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.68. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

