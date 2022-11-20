Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 1,894.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,192 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6,670.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $14.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of -0.23. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $46.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Maravai LifeSciences Profile
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
