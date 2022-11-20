MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stake Lifted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in MarineMax by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 69,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 20,164 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in MarineMax by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth $851,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in MarineMax by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 24,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in MarineMax by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,990 shares in the company, valued at $733,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $150,130.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HZO. DA Davidson reduced their price target on MarineMax to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on MarineMax from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on MarineMax from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $745.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.73. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

