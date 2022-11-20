MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth about $367,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 142.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 24.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 11.3% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.30.

MarketAxess stock opened at $259.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.67. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $422.60.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

