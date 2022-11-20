Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 396,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 109,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 24,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of MPW opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.81. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.