Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CFO Sells $537,062.44 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) CFO Susan J. Li sold 4,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $537,062.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of META opened at $112.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $297.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $353.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Meta Platforms to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $222.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $185.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $466.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.64.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

