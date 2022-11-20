Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 44,404 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 44,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $495,548.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 613,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,706.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE SNAP opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.94. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $54.89.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. On average, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Snap to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 407.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

