Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lowered by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,167 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.3% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,997,317 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $512,395,000 after purchasing an additional 54,046 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 723,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $185,775,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 19.0% during the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 211,264 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,259,000 after purchasing an additional 33,703 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940,784 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,486 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 28.3% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 258,779 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 57,128 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $241.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

