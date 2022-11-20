Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,958 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.3% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $241.22 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

