Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,264 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 33,703 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 8.0% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $54,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $241.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.37. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.