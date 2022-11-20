Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Boosted by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 181.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,871,939 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,593,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,188,553 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,955,516,000 after purchasing an additional 96,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $241.22 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.37. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

