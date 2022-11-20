Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Reduced by Torray LLC

Torray LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,154 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.9% of Torray LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Torray LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,890 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $241.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $296.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

