Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 18,265 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dynatrace Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.26.

NYSE DT opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $69.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.