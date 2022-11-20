Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 201,473 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 751,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201,473 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wipro were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Wipro by 5.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 992,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 48,616 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wipro by 12.8% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 67,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wipro by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,322,000 after acquiring an additional 114,710 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wipro by 18.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 33,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in Wipro by 126.5% during the first quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,199,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 670,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

WIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Wipro Trading

Wipro

NYSE WIT opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.80. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $9.85.



Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.



