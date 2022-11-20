Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 27,129 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 117.6% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.1 %

CG opened at $28.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $59.60.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.