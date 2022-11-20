Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 5,520 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $464,993.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

NYSE GWRE opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.26. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $123.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.17.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

