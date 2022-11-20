Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 76,543 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 287.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,543 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

U opened at $34.68 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $199.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.50.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,831 shares of company stock worth $836,315 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on U. Barclays lowered their price target on Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.06.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

