Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the airline’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the airline’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

