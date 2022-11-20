Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 26,800 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 496.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BRP were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BRP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOOO. Scotiabank upped their price target on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

Shares of DOOO opened at $69.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.39. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $88.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. BRP had a negative return on equity of 526.63% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

